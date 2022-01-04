Watch
LFCHD reports an 'overwhelming surge' of new COVID-19 cases, averaging about 395 cases a day

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they're reporting what they call an "overwhelming surge of new cases."

The health department reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a 7-day rolling average of 395 cases per day between Dec. 30-Jan 3. Health officials say the total is incomplete because of the surge of new cases.

LFCHD says this is the first backlog of cases they have experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Our response team continued to work through last week's holidays, and we are getting back on track by doing abbreviated interviews while still capturing the important information," the health department said.

If you are a Lexington resident and tested positive (excluding at-home tests), the health department asks that you visit www.lfchd.org/COVIDinterview to receive an electronic interview. If you do not have internet access, call (859) 288-2445.

