Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

LFCHD reports highest daily average of new COVID-19 cases since September

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 10:19:11-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend (Thursday through Monday). This brings the 7-day rolling average to 211 new cases per day, the highest daily average since 254 reported on Sept. 16.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven't done so yet. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has all the COVID-19 vaccines (including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years) available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Call (859) 288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department also recommends people wear a mask over their mouth and nose, avoid crowds (and stay 6 feet away from others), and wash hands often.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!