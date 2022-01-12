LFCHD reports 'overwhelming surge' of new COVID-19 cases continues, averaging about 700 cases a day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported at least 894 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but the final number will be higher as they continue to work through a backlog of cases during this "overwhelming surge" of new cases.

The 7-day rolling average is at least 700 new cases a day.

LFCHD says the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be effective in keeping people from serious illness, including hospitalizations.

There are currently 126 Fayette County residents hospitalized—and this number does not include people in Lexington hospitals who are from other counties—with 84% of them unvaccinated, according to LFCHD,

More than half of the hospitalizations (67) are ages 18-64, with 94% unvaccinated.

Of the 24 Fayette County residents in ICUs, 92% are unvaccinated. There are 16 people who are currently on a ventilator, with 94% unvaccinated.

LFCHD offers COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in their Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike.

Residents can call 859-288-2483 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

LFCHD shares tips on how to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

