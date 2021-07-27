LFCHD warns of surge in daily COVID-19 cases, averaging 10 times higher since July 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is urging people to get vaccinated as the city's daily COVID-19 cases continue to go up.

Health officials say the city's 7-day rolling average is up to 71 cases per day, compared to 7 at the start of the month. Fayette County reported 210 new COVID-19 cases Saturday-Monday.

Almost 66% of people in Fayette County (ages 12 and older) have been fully vaccinated, but health officials say more people need to get the shot to help slow the spread of COVID-19 for everyone.

"While there's still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Since February 2021, 94% of Lexington's COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated."

The health department is offering two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools. Walk-ins will be accepted. Both will feature the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, Crawford Middle School, 1813 Charleston Drive.

1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Southern Middle School, 400 Wilson Downing Road.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are also available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call (859) 288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The Public Health Clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: