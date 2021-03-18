Live events set to return in Lexington this spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spring is returning and so are activities and events in Lexington, some after a yearlong break due to the pandemic.

At Fayette Mall, the Easter Bunny will be hopping its way back this weekend.

“The Easter Bunny definitely missed its friends here at Fayette Mall last year,” said Sarah Robinson, senior marketing director at Fayette Mall.

Families can sign up to get a picture with the Easter Bunny from Friday, March 19 to Saturday, April 3. Robinson says walk-ups will be accepted, but reservations are preferred since there will be standard COVID-19 procedures in place, like being spaced apart, even during the photo.

“And everyone will be asked to wear a mask before and after their photos, but they are able to remove their mask during the photo itself,” said Robinson.

There is also a new virtual option where you can design your own Bunny photos online.

Rupp Arena will host its second concert of the year, Acoustic Concert 2, to a reduced capacity audience on Saturday. KHSAA Boys and Girls Sweet 16 tournaments will return March 31 through April 3 and April 7 through 10, respectively.

The Lexington Opera House is currently offering a Broadway-themed mini-golf course and plans to announce the line-up for its 2021-22 Broadway Live season in April.

Central Bank Center will open its brand new 100,000 square foot exhibit halls starting this month.

“We've later got the annual Home and Garden Show in April in the exhibit hall, which will be the first time the entire exhibit hall is used. So, we're gearing up for things to begin to come back to a normal condition and looking forward to it,” said Bill Owen, president and CEO of the Lexington Center Corporation.

Owen says there are still things to keep up with as the pandemic and the Central Bank Center expansion project continue.

“What our challenge is is to match our support of those events with appropriate levels of staff and facility availability,” he said.

Click here for more information on upcoming events.

