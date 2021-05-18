Louisville bar requiring proof of vaccination before customers ditch the masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville bar is requiring proof of vaccination for patrons to enter the establishment without a mask.

Meta Cocktail Bar made the announcement last week in a Facebook post.

"Not thrilled at the lack of notice @govandybeshear but we’re tired of fighting people. This is our new mask policy," the bar said in the post.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday Kentucky will change its mask mandate to reflect the latest guidance from the CDC that eases indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.

"This is outstanding," Beshear said of the latest CDC guidance. "It means that we are so close to normalcy, and we are going to be changing Kentucky's mask mandate to be the same with those CDC guidelines."

According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated:

Two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

Two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine