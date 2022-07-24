Watch Now
Mask wearing required in Jefferson County schools, Kentucky's largest school district

Posted at 4:49 PM, Jul 24, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's largest school district will require universal masking on school property as Jefferson County moves into the highest level of COVID-19 community spread.

The change begins Monday and lasts until Jefferson County comes out of the red, media outlets reported. It comes a little more than two weeks before classes resume in Jefferson County Public Schools.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask on district property or on school buses.

District policy automatically requires universal masking whenever the county has a high level of COVID-19 community spread. When community spread in Jefferson County drops, masks in JCPS become optional.

JCPS starts back Aug. 10.

