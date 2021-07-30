Masks required for all churches in the Catholic Diocese of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday afternoon Bishop John Stowe put out a statement reinstating the use of masks in all churches of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington.
Effective immediately masks are required in the churches and singing should be reduced or eliminated until further notice.
“As Covid infections continue to rise and with greater understanding of how easily the Delta variant spreads, effective immediately the mask requirement for all people at Mass, all liturgies and all other meetings that take place on parish grounds is reinstated. Furthermore, congregational singing should be greatly reduced or eliminated until further notice. All people eligible for vaccination should also seek it as soon as possible.”
— Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv.