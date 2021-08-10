Masks required in Montgomery County Schools

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings/masks when inside the district and school facilities.

According to the Montgomery County Schools Facebook Page, the vote was made last night after consulting with the local health department and reviewing local community data.

Officials say that masks will be required when the local incidence rate is at 25 or higher.

Each Thursday, the district will look at the incidence rate, released by the Montgomery County Health Department to make a decision about the following week. If the rate is higher than 25, masks will be required, and if it is lower, then face coverings will be optional (except on buses where it is required).