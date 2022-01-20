Mayor Linda Gorton, husband test positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton's office shared she and her husband, Charlie, have tested positive for COVID-19.

It's reported the Mayor tested positive Thursday morning while Charlie tested positive Wednesday night.

They are both fully vaccinated, plus their booster shot.

The office also shares they both wear KN95 masks and practice social distancing.

“We both have mild symptoms,” Mayor Gorton said.

The Gortons will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for 5 days, and if symptoms are resolving, follow that with 5 additional days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.

