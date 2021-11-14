Memorial service planned for Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 10,000 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 will be honored in a memorial service.

It's happening in the Capitol Rotunda at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will be there to remember those we lost.

Members of the medical community, surviving family members, and religious leaders will also be in attendance.

The Governor is inviting all Kentuckians to watch this tribute live on his Facebook or Youtube page.

During the service, the artist selected to create a permanent COVID-19 memorial will be announced. and a rendering of their work will be shown.