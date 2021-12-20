Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Moderna Vaccine
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 09:36:35-05

(AP) — Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Moderna said lab tests showed the booster shots now being used — half the original dose — increased by 37 times the level of antibodies able to fight omicron.

A full-dose booster was even stronger, although it came with more of the usual side effects.

Moderna's data hasn't yet undergone scientific review.

But it comes after Pfizer announced a similar antibody jump from boosters of its own COVID-19 vaccine, backing health authorities pleas for people to get the extra shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!