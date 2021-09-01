Montgomery County Schools closing for the week due to increase in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Montgomery County Schools announced in a Facebook post that schools will be closed for the remainder of the week.

"Today, September 1, 2021, the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in our schools increased drastically. We were notified of approximately 25 new cases of COVID-19 in students within our schools."

The schools will be closed Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3 and will resume again Tuesday, September 7.

These days will not be used as NTI or TRIBE days and will be made up later in the school year.

"In addition, athletics will be considered on a team by team and sport by sport basis during this pause. Childcare will continue to be offered at MSE like we normally offer on snow days."