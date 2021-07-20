More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, highest daily number of new cases in months

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kentucky.

In Tuesday's COVID-19 report, the state reported 1,054 new cases of COVID-19. The state's positivity rate has also gone up to 5.71%. This is the first time the daily number of new cases has reached over 1,000 in months.

347 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 112 are in the ICU, and 44 people are on a ventilator.

3 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,304.

2,250,973 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

"We are continuing to monitor these issues, of course, and working with both our START team of medical and health professionals as well as other campus officials as we move toward the start of the fall semester," said Jay Blanton, spokesperson for the University of Kentucky. "We have not changed any policies at this point as we continue to be focused on a return to more normal operations in alignment with CDC guidance as well as that of our START team. We made a great deal of progress with vaccinations of our community prior to the end of last semester and are planning a robust campaign to continue to vaccinate our campus population as students, faculty, and staff return this fall. We will always maintain as our top priority the health and safety of our campus community."