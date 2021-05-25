Watch
More than 2 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19

During his Tuesday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has crossed the two million mark in vaccinations.
Posted at 4:02 PM, May 25, 2021
As of Tuesday, at least 2,006,742 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"When you look at this, it is just a miracle," said Gov. Beshear. "Fifteen months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but we have 2 million people vaccinated. It's really exciting."

Gov. Beshear says the top five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are Woodford (60%), Franklin (58%), Fayette (57%), Scott (50%), and Boone (50%).

The bottom five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are Christian (19%), Spencer (19%), Ballard (21%), McCreary (22%), and Lewis (22%).

The governor also says only 2.5% of people who tested positive in March and April were vaccinated; 94.4% of deaths in March and April were unvaccinated.

There were 580 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to decline. Tuesday's positivity rate was 2.52%, slightly lower than Monday's report of 2.61%.

Five coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,725.

Kentucky's weekly COVID-19 case numbers have declined for three straight weeks.

