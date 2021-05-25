More than 2 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Tuesday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has crossed the two million mark in vaccinations.

As of Tuesday, at least 2,006,742 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"When you look at this, it is just a miracle," said Gov. Beshear. "Fifteen months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but we have 2 million people vaccinated. It's really exciting."

Gov. Beshear says the top five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are Woodford (60%), Franklin (58%), Fayette (57%), Scott (50%), and Boone (50%).

The bottom five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are Christian (19%), Spencer (19%), Ballard (21%), McCreary (22%), and Lewis (22%).

The governor also says only 2.5% of people who tested positive in March and April were vaccinated; 94.4% of deaths in March and April were unvaccinated.

Another vaccine could soon be available for ages 12-17. Governor Beshear says Moderna will seek emergency approval in June. — Katherine Collins (@KCollinsWLEX) May 25, 2021

There were 580 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to decline. Tuesday's positivity rate was 2.52%, slightly lower than Monday's report of 2.61%.

Five coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,725.

Kentucky's weekly COVID-19 case numbers have declined for three straight weeks.