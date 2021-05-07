FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 40% of Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,851,835 people have gotten their first dose in Kentucky. The state's sales tax receipts from April hit $486.5 million and the state's vehicle usage tax receipts hit over $64 million. These are the highest ever reported in the history of the commonwealth and are generated solely from economic activity.

"Our economy is heating up. We are doing it right – safely and sustainably," said Gov. Beshear. "We cannot give up now. We are picking up economic momentum while putting the health and safety of our people first. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians."

638 new cases were reported on Friday. The state's current positivity rate is 3.50%. 10 more Kentuckians have died from the virus. There is also one additional death reported as related to COVID-19 after a recent audit.