Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

More than 5,000 Kentuckians have now died after testing positive for COVID-19

items.[0].videoTitle
More than 5,000 Kentuckians have died from the coronavirus.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 16:46:20-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 5,000 Kentuckians have died from the coronavirus.

During his Monday afternoon news conference, Governor Andy Beshear reported 396 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

23 more Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus. The number of Kentuckians who have died during the pandemic is now 5,005. The state's positivity rate is 3.99%.

There are currently 464 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 114 of those patients are in the ICU and 67 are using a ventilator.

There have been a total of 416,610 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit one year ago.

The governor says there are only eight counties in the "red zone."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!