More than 5,000 Kentuckians have now died after testing positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 5,000 Kentuckians have died from the coronavirus.

During his Monday afternoon news conference, Governor Andy Beshear reported 396 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

23 more Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus. The number of Kentuckians who have died during the pandemic is now 5,005. The state's positivity rate is 3.99%.

There are currently 464 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 114 of those patients are in the ICU and 67 are using a ventilator.

There have been a total of 416,610 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit one year ago.

The governor says there are only eight counties in the "red zone."