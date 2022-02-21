'Moving to a better place': COVID-19 numbers on the decline in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear shares that Kentucky is "moving to a much better place" when it comes to state COVID-19 numbers.

"Certainly, the trend that we are moving gives us hope that we are moving from pandemic to endemic," said Beshear.

As of Monday, 969 new cases of COVID were reported in Kentucky, along with a 12.74% COVID positivity rate.

Twenty-one deaths were recorded on Monday.

Of eligible Kentuckians, 69% are vaccinated.

Currently, 1,333 people are hospitalized, 270 people in ICUs, and 141 are on ventilators.

Age breakdown of Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/ccQcMRd4Il — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) February 21, 2022

Kentucky's vaccination rate overall has slowed down, especially in school-aged children, said Governor Beshear.

The Governor says he does not think it’s fully safe to go mask optional in schools, he believes schools that have done so did it too early. Beshear asks people to be patient for the next couple of weeks.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.