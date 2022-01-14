National Guard members return to Baptist Health Lexington in January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Guard has been called back to assist hospitals in Kentucky in any capacity needed as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar.

A team of 14 Guard members are scheduled to arrive Friday, January 14 at Baptist Health Lexington.

They will assist with nonclinical duties such as patient transport, screening patients, environmental services, and food services for at least 30 days.

Gov. Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky National Guard members will be deployed to 30 healthcare facilities across the state.

This is the second round of Guard members assisting in Kentucky hospitals, including Baptist Health Lexington. They visited during the summer and fall of 2021.

