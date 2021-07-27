Watch
New COVID-19 testing program offered to Kentucky schools

Elaine Thompson/AP
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 11:36:43-04

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — The Kentucky Department for Public Health is offering a COVID-19 Testing Program for schools to assist with safe in-person learning for the upcoming academic year, Commissioner Steven Stack announced Monday.

It is limited to staff and students of Kentucky K-12 public, private and charter schools.

“We’ve been given $134 million by the federal government to create a testing program for K-12 schools, public and private, throughout the entire commonwealth,” Stack said. “I urge everyone who operates a school out there to explore the options and make testing available to keep yourselves safe.”

Superintendents and school administrators can learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/K-12-kentucky-school-testing-program.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

