New University of Kentucky COVID-19 Policies to begin June 14

View of campus from Central Bank building on Wednesday April 25, 2017.
Posted at 4:22 AM, Jun 12, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A change is coming Monday, June 14 for the University of Kentucky community.

UK President Eli Capilouto sent an email to the campus community Friday night saying that starting June 14, people who are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask in outdoor spaces or inside non-UK Healthcare facilities.

For people who are not vaccinated, the mask requirement remains in place.

Vaccinated members of the UK community also no longer have to complete the University's daily COVID screening.

Students who are vaccinated will not be required to complete COVID-19 entry or ongoing testing.

UK officials say offices and classrooms will return to normal configurations as well, following the latest CDC guidelines.

The University has also announced that it plans to return athletic events to full capacity in Fall of 2021.

