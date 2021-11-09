'Nothing short of tragic': Kentucky surpasses 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the state has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday it's the latest grim milestone in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic. The governor says the state’s rising death toll from COVID-19 has reached at least 10,019. He calls it “nothing short of tragic.”

The governor says COVID-19 ranked as the Bluegrass State’s third-leading cause of death last year and again so far this year.

Beshear says a memorial service is scheduled for Sunday on the state Capitol grounds in Frankfort to remember those who died from the virus.