Only 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 07, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that only 36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 36 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 460,520.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to decrease. Monday's positivity rate was 2.28%.

There are now 7,103 coronavirus-related deaths that have occurred in Kentucky. At least 53,072 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Monday, 2,087,829 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

