LFCHD's COVID-19 vaccine clinic now open to anyone ages 18 and older

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is now opening our COVID-19 vaccination clinic to anyone ages 18 and older.

The clinic will provide the vaccine to anyone over the age of 18 who lives or works in Lexington.

LFCHD's appointment-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Hall said LFCHD still has 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine it hopes to administer on Wednesday.

Click here to learn more and to register for a vaccine.