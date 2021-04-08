Over 1.5 million Kentuckians have gotten first shot of vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that over 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Thursday, the exact number is 1,510,082.

Despite the milestone, Gov. Beshear emphasized there are still lots of openings for vaccine appointments for the upcoming week, noting that there were still 1,800 openings available for the Kentucky Horse Park.

COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 645 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 645 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 431,487.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to consistently remain under 3%. Thursday's positivity rate was just 2.81%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,214.

As of Thursday, 377 Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 102 of which are in the ICU, and 53 of which are on a ventilator. At least 50,195 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.