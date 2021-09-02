Paris Independent Schools closing Friday, the following week due to an increase in COVID cases, quarantines

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paris Independent Schools announced in a letter and shared in a Facebook post that schools will be closed Friday, September 3, and the following week.

"Due to this continued increase in positive cases and quarantines of both students and staff, there will be no school on Friday, September 3rd and the entire following week, September 6th-10th."

The days will not be NTI days and will have to be made up later in the year.

Students will return to school Monday, September 13.

"At this time all scheduled breaks will remain intact throughout the year (Fall Break, Spring Break etc…) Additionally, Friday, September 3rd will be a staff only work day."