Pendleton County instructional assistant dies of COVID-19

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pendleton County Superintendent Joe Buerkley shared that an instructional assistant at Southern Elementary died from complications of COVID-19.

Monica Meyer passed away Wednesday, September 22.

"Meyer worked for many years as an instructional assistant at Southern Elementary and will be greatly missed by the students and staff.

During this difficult time, we send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Meyer, we ask that you allow them privacy to grieve the loss of someone dear to all of us."

Buerkley also shares that additional counseling resources will be available at Southern Elementary School for students and staff.