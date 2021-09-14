Perry County, Kentucky county with highest COVID-19 rate nationwide, to require masks in schools

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Perry County Board of Education has voted to continue requiring masks inside schools as the county faces a surge in COVID-19 infection rates.

Currently, the county is averaging 83 new cases per day, according to data compiled by the New York Times. That's equivalent to 324 cases per 100,000 residents and the highest rate in the country.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett says this, along with other mitigation strategies, will keep students and staff safe and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Additional time will be added to the instructional day starting Wednesday at all Perry County schools to make up for potential snow days. New dismissal times will be posted to the school and district websites.