Q&A: America's new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is rolling out new COVID-19 rules for travelers flying into the country. They will take effect in November.

The rules will affect Americans and noncitizens alike, as the White House seeks to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19.

All adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight.

Fully vaccinated Americans will only need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the U.S.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will see tougher testing and contact tracing protocols.