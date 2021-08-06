Railbird Festival requiring full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test in order to attend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're attending this year's Railbird Festival, you'll need to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.

"The safety of our patrons and our staff is our number one priority," organizers say in a Twitter post.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of a person's first day at Railbird.

This year's Railbird Festival is now sold out. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the 2021 lineup:

The festival is set for Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29.