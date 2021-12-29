Record COVID-19 positivity rate of 14.46% in Kentucky on Wednesday

(LEX 18) — Kentucky reached a record-breaking number in positivity rate on Wednesday with 14.46%. The previous high was 14.16% on September 8, 2021.

5,530 new cases were reported, the second-highest number of cases reported since January 6, 2021, with 5,742.

Of Wednesday's cases, 911 belong to the 18 and under age group.

21 new deaths were recorded.

Currently, 1,434 people are hospitalized, 369 in ICUs and 220 people are on ventilators.

Folks, it’s clear Kentucky is now in a surge from Omicron. Today I am announcing 5,530 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and an increased positivity rate of 14.46%. This is the most contagious variant we’ve seen. Protect yourself and others: get vaccinated and get a booster shot. pic.twitter.com/cBkRJAmpV8 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 29, 2021

