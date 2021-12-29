Watch
Record COVID-19 positivity rate of 14.46% in Kentucky on Wednesday

Posted at 4:55 PM, Dec 29, 2021
(LEX 18) — Kentucky reached a record-breaking number in positivity rate on Wednesday with 14.46%. The previous high was 14.16% on September 8, 2021.

5,530 new cases were reported, the second-highest number of cases reported since January 6, 2021, with 5,742.

Of Wednesday's cases, 911 belong to the 18 and under age group.

21 new deaths were recorded.

Currently, 1,434 people are hospitalized, 369 in ICUs and 220 people are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

