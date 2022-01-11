Record-high positivity rate of 26.79% in Kentucky on Tuesday

(LEX 18) — The state of Kentucky has reached another week of record highs with a positivity rate of 26.79%.

January 11 marks 14 straight days of a record-high positivity in the state.

9,450 new cases were reported, with 2,348 in the 18 and under age group.

Governor Andy Beshear shares that Kentucky has seen the impact of COVID-19 infections on hospitals, schools, and communities.

Today’s COVID report continues to show a surge of omicron through our commonwealth, with 9,450 newly reported cases and a record positivity rate of 26.79%. Folks, we’re seeing an impact in our hospitals, our schools and our communities. Get your vaccine and booster and mask up. pic.twitter.com/FZbnZPjvAI — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 11, 2022

Nine deaths were reported.

Currently, 1,953 people are hospitalized, 449 people in ICUs and 237 on ventilators.

