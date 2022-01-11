Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Record-high positivity rate of 26.79% in Kentucky on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
ScrippsGraphic
Coronavirus
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 17:02:58-05

(LEX 18) — The state of Kentucky has reached another week of record highs with a positivity rate of 26.79%.

January 11 marks 14 straight days of a record-high positivity in the state.

9,450 new cases were reported, with 2,348 in the 18 and under age group.

Governor Andy Beshear shares that Kentucky has seen the impact of COVID-19 infections on hospitals, schools, and communities.

Nine deaths were reported.

Currently, 1,953 people are hospitalized, 449 people in ICUs and 237 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!