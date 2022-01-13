Watch
Record positivity rate continues in the Commonwealth with 27.77% on Thursday

Coronavirus
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jan 13, 2022
(LEX 18) — Kentucky continues the trend of record-breaking positvity rates with 27.77% on Thursday.

9,267 new cases were reported. 2,410 of those cases belong to those 18 and under.

Twenty-nine new deaths have been reported.

Currently, 2,098 people are hospitalized, 459 in ICUs and 237 people are on ventilators.

