Record positivity rate continues in the Commonwealth with 27.77% on Thursday

(LEX 18) — Kentucky continues the trend of record-breaking positvity rates with 27.77% on Thursday.

9,267 new cases were reported. 2,410 of those cases belong to those 18 and under.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear reported 9,267 newly reported cases of COVID-19, a record positivity rate of 27.77% and 29 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 29 years old. The Governor encouraged individuals to get a vaccine and booster and mask up. pic.twitter.com/IzWLudaWCW — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 13, 2022

Twenty-nine new deaths have been reported.

Currently, 2,098 people are hospitalized, 459 in ICUs and 237 people are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.