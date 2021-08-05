Watch
Scott County Schools start 2021-22 school year with mask requirement

WCPO Staff
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 05, 2021
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County Schools announced Thursday morning that masks are required for the start of the school year.

Starting the first day of school, Wednesday, August 18 all students, staff members, and visitors are required to wear masks inside buildings and on the school bus.

The masking requirement includes students from preschool to 12th grade.

The two most important considerations when preparing for back to school in Scott County this year are the health, welfare, and safety of our students and staff and the ability to keep schools open for in person instruction.

Masks are strongly recommended for open houses and back-to-school events for those who are unvaccinated, which the district is scheduled to hold in the upcoming weeks.

Scott County Schools says after the start of the school year they will consider other options for less strenuous masking protocols for those who are fully vaccinated if local data supports the decision.

