Scott County Schools to go mask-optional starting Monday, February 28

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Starting Monday, February 28, students are staff will not be required to wear a mask at Scott County Schools.

School officials announced masks will be optional on that date. The school says the Scott County Board of Education, superintendent, and district leaders have continually monitored local data to keep students in class while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. After speaking with local public health officials, they determined this would be the best time for the transition.

"Local numbers are declining steadily in both the county and in our schools," the Scott County School District said in a statement. "At this time, health officials expect this trend to continue."

Masks will still be required on school buses since it's a federal mandate. The school district says they could implement a mask mandate again in the future if they feel it's necessary.