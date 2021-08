(LEX 18) — On Thursday, Kentucky recorded the second-highest day of new COVID cases with 5,401. The highest day was January 6 with 5,742 cases.

27 deaths were reported with a record positivity rate of 13.24%.

Hospitalizations, ICU patients, and people on ventilators continue to set record highs.

2,115 hospitalized, 590 ICU patients, and 345 on ventilators.

For the full daily report visit here.