Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby

items.[0].image.alt
secretariat.PNG
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-02 18:08:16-04

LEX (18) — Secretariat is the winner of this year's virtual Kentucky Derby Triple Crown Showdown.

A computer algorithm of the greatest horses of all-time ran a simulated Kentucky Derby due to the coronavirus pandemic suspending the original run for the roses.

The virtual field included Secretariat, Sir Barton, Gallant Fox, Omaha, War Admiral, Whirlaway, Count Fleet, Assault, Citation, Seattle Slew, Affirmed, American Pharoah and Justify.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!