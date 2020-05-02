Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby

LEX (18) — Secretariat is the winner of this year's virtual Kentucky Derby Triple Crown Showdown.

A computer algorithm of the greatest horses of all-time ran a simulated Kentucky Derby due to the coronavirus pandemic suspending the original run for the roses.

Watch it again! The 13 Triple Crown winners face off in a virtual race under the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs.



Donate to COVID-19 relief at https://t.co/6W7xpgby5a. | #KyDerbyAtHome pic.twitter.com/QCDkrrPB5p — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2020

The virtual field included Secretariat, Sir Barton, Gallant Fox, Omaha, War Admiral, Whirlaway, Count Fleet, Assault, Citation, Seattle Slew, Affirmed, American Pharoah and Justify.