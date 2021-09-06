Several Kentucky health care workers challenge COVID-19 vaccination mandate

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Several dozen employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare have filed a lawsuit challenging a requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Courier-Journal reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Covington. It comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases — largely among unvaccinated patients.

The suit follows a recent announcement by most of the state’s major hospital systems, including St. Elizabeth’s, that they would require vaccines for all workers without a medical or religious exemption to try to control the COVID-19 surge.

St. Elizabeth’s, based in northern Kentucky, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.