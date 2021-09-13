Six Kentucky counties among top 10 nationwide with highest COVID-19 infection rates

(LEX 18) — New data reveals Kentucky has six counties with some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the country over the past seven days.

According to a database compiled by the New York Times, Perry, Clay, Whitley, Russell, Grayson, and Rockcastle counties are all in the top 10.

Perry County is averaging 65 new cases per day, equivalent to 252 cases per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country.

Tennessee had three counties listed in the top 10 and Oklahoma had one county.

According to data by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Perry County has 55% of its population vaccinated. The other Kentucky counties in the top 10 for COVID-19 infection rates have the following vaccination rates:

Clay: 34%

Whitley: 38%

Russell: 44%

Grayson: 47%

Rockcastle: 34%

The state ranked third overall for new COVID-19 infection rates, after Tennessee and West Virginia. 58% of Kentucky's population are vaccinated.

The Times cited state and local health agencies to compile the data.