St. Claire HealthCare opens COVID-19 vaccines to any Kentucky resident 18 years or older

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — St. Claire HealthCare has expanded availability for COVID-19 vaccines to any Kentucky resident 18 years of age or older.

"We are proud to be a regional vaccination hub and lead our region in the continued fight against this pandemic with our vaccination efforts," said Donald H. Lloyd, II SCH President/CEO. "Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a critical step to getting our economy back up and our kids back in school."

Appointments are available as soon as March 25.

If you have not been vaccinated, but would like to be, call (606) 783-7539 to schedule an appointment. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, visit here.