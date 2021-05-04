Still need a vaccine? You could win a grill too

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Across the country, you're seeing some different ways that communities are trying to incentivize those that are hesitant those that are hesitant to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

That's why the Health Department in Anderson County is now offering a chance to win an air fryer combo. To be eligible for the prize, you just have to go to the health department to get your shot

"Two air fryers and a warmer, and some accessories. And since Memorial Day's coming up, it would be a good way to attract people to come in and to get their shot," said Tim Wright, Public Health Director of Anderson County.

Wright says his team came up with the idea as demand began to slow. That troubling trend was followed by the temporary freeze of the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"We had about 90 people signed up for that vaccination clinic. And when we had to cancel it, a lot of those individuals did not reschedule for Johnson and Johnson," said Wright.

According to the latest information from the CDC, almost 43% of people in Anderson County at least 18-years-old are fully vaccinated.

More than 1.8 million Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeve. But there's a long way to go for herd immunity, and Wright says that starts with ensuring people's confidence in the shot.

"Everybody in my family except my dad got Johnson and Johnson. My dad got Moderna, so he got his early on. And nobody in my family has had any problems at all," said Wright. "Fourteen days after we all got vaccinated, we all went out to eat. And it was the first time we had all been together in a year."

Unfortunately, the grill has not led to a surge in appointments that Wright was hoping.

"We had 17 vaccinations scheduled this morning. Six of those have canceled," said Wright.

But there are still three weeks to go and hundreds of doses are available. To schedule an appointment at the Anderson County HD, just call (502) 839-4551.

If the vaccines aren't used soon, the vaccines will be redistributed before they expire.