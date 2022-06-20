SURVEY: 18% of parents with kids under 5 eager to vaccinate kids against COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Children as young as 6 months old are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.

A CDC advisory committee unanimously recommended vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children 6-months to five years old over the weekend.

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department said it is waiting on guidance from the state, but it could be giving out shots as soon as this week.

That is a relief for many parents like Courtney Harmon. Her 6-month-old Grayson is starting daycare tomorrow, so she wants him vaccinated as soon as possible.

"I think being vaccinated is a lot safer not only for him but everyone else," Harmon said.

Katherine Kubarek is also on board for her 3-year-old, Jackson.

"They've tested it," Kubarek said. "Obviously it's gone through so many trials. I think they wouldn't put it out if it wasn't safe."

While several parents LEX 18 talked to Monday say they are ready to vaccinate their children, an April Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 27% of parents definitely do not want to vaccinate their kids.

18% said they are eager to get the shot for their kids. 11% say they only will if it's required. And 38% plan to wait and see.

Nurse Hunter Day falls into that last category. She has a 6-month-old daughter named Della.

"Being a provider myself I feel like I typically go toward evidence-based medicine, so what the CDC would recommend," Day said. "But we're still contemplating whether she will get it or not or if she'll get it indirectly through breastmilk with me getting boosted again."

Pfizer's vaccine for little kids consists of two doses, given three weeks apart. A third dose is administered at least two months later.

The shots are three micrograms, which is one-tenth of an adult dose. They are 80% effective at preventing symptomatic illness.

Moderna uses two, 25-microgram doses. They are administered four weeks apart. The shots are one-quarter of an adult dose.

For parents who are ready to vaccinate their kids, LFCHD said it has already ordered the Moderna vaccine. They recommend checking their social media and lfchd.org for updates on when you can make an appointment. Once those open up, you can get a free vaccine the same day on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the Public Health Clinic by calling (859) 288-2483.

Parents can also reach out to their child's pediatrician about availability and appointments.