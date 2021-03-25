Thank you luncheon hosted for those protecting Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated at Kroger Field.

The process moves on thanks to volunteers and healthcare workers who are either donning scrubs, uniforms, or vests.

"And the effort from every corner of this campus I think demonstrated who we are. When Kentucky needs us, we're gonna answer the call," said Dr. Eli Capilouto, UK President.

Upstairs in the Woodford Reserve Club Room, away from the lines and cars, some got a chance to take a break and enjoy a nice meal courtesy of UK Dining and Athenian Grill.

"Just to show a little bit of gratitude to our team who has helped vaccinate and COVID test and that worked tirelessly and they're frontline heroes for us," said Pulkit Vigg with UK Dining.

Andrew Lanham with Wild Health estimates he's helped test and vaccinate around seven thousand people in the past several months.

"It's been a very fulfilling thing to be able to both provide tests and vaccines to the people of the Commonwealth and I'm happy to be a part of that," said Lanham.

Savannah Lee works in UK Healthcorps, which was launched to help COVID-positive people on campus access resources in isolation.

"We are a team full of people constantly helping the students and employees, making them feel less stressed about the whole situation," said Lee.

She is also volunteering at the Kroger Field vaccine clinic. That's just one way her life has changed since getting vaccinated.

"I feel like I'm able to see friends more often. I don't feel fear to go see my family members," said Lee.

This thank-you lunch was by no means a touchdown celebration, but progress is made in the fight against the pandemic with every shot.

"I'm very confident that we're closer to that finish line than ever before. Still, (we) have to be careful," said Dr. Capilouto.