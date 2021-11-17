Thousands of Kentuckians adding protection with COVID-19 vaccines, boosters going into the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Less than an hour after the governor's announcement that all Kentucky adults were eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, lines were already forming at Consolidated Baptist Church as adults came in to receive a shot.

This was part of an already-scheduled booster clinic from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

"Because going into this holiday season, it's a great way to slow this down and protect your family," said Kevin Hall with LFCHD.

The other recent development on the vaccine front is that anyone five years or older is eligible.

"It's important for caregivers to understand that a fully vaccinated child who is exposed to a positive case does not have to quarantine, they don't have to stay home. They can keep going to school," said Hall.

Dr. Elizabeth Hawse is a pediatrician who has watched families and kids struggle with constant quarantining.

"It's hard to keep up with your peers when you keep getting quarantined and you're home from school," said Dr. Hawse.

She's encouraged by the number of families who have given the green light for their kids to be vaccinated. She said that not only provides a layer of protection to children, but to vulnerable older adults.

Dr. Hawse says getting vaccinated decreases the risk that you'll get COVID and die from COVID.

"That is the big thing is to decrease hospitalization and death," said Dr. Hawse.

According to the governor's office, around 18,000 Kentuckians in the five-to-eleven age range have received at least one vaccine dose. That represents 5% of that age group's population.