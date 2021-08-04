Toyota: Georgetown plant will require masks again

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Toyota will require masks for U.S. facilities where high transmission rates in the surrounding counties are being seen, that includes the Georgetown plant.
Company officials said in their statement the mask requirement will begin Wednesday, August 4.
“With the health and safety of our employees as a top priority, following CDC guidelines, effective August 4, we will begin reinstating the use of face masks as a requirement in our U.S. facilities where we are seeing a ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ rate of transmission in the surrounding counties. We will continue to monitor and adjust as circumstances require.”