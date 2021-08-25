Transylvania will require COVID vaccine for students, employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Transylvania University announced Wednesday afternoon they will require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees.

Ahead of the university's August 30 start date, Transylvania updated its Healthy at Transy guidelines for the 2021-22 academic school year with the requirement that all students and employees need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 13.

"The university’s full policy will be released in the coming week, including information on requesting an accommodation or exemption. Exemptions for all individual requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

A two-day COVID vaccine clinic is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, from noon to 5 p.m. in Room 149 of the William T. Young Campus Center. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older, including local community members and Transylvania students, staff, faculty, alumni and family. To schedule an appointment, go to kyvax.wildhealth.com and select the Transylvania University link."

President Brien Lewis notes the Healthy at Transy guidelines continue to be based on advice recieved directly from public health experts, including the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Kentucky Department for Public Health. They are also based on public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical and public health experience of individual advisers working with Transylvania.