LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday, March 8 marks two years since Lexington's first COVID-19 case.

Lexington has had 91,474 COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths since March 2020:



March 8, 2020-March 7, 2021: 32,600 cases, 297 deaths

March 8, 2021-March 7, 2022: 58,874 cases, 267 deaths

The CDC has a new tool to measure community levels of COVID-19 and Fayette County is currently listed as high. This means the CDC recommends:



Sunday, March 6 marked two years since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Kentucky.

LFCHD offers COVID-19 vaccines by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday by calling 859-288-2483.