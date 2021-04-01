UK announces 10 commencement ceremonies for 2020, spring 2021 grads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky announced Thursday its plan to host 10 in-person commencement ceremonies the weekend of May 14 through 16 at Rupp Arena, for May 2021 and all 2020 UK graduates.

Multiple ceremonies have been scheduled to limit seating, ensuring proper physical distancing can be implemented, UK said in a release. Masks will also be required for all graduates and guests who attend.

Participating Graduates are allowed to bring up to four guests to their ceremony. Ticketing information will be communicated to the graduates and families in the coming weeks. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed for guests who cannot attend.

The Commencement ceremonies schedule is as follows:

Ceremony 1

9 a.m. Friday, May 14

College of Education

College of Medicine

Ceremony 2

Noon Friday, May 14

College of Fine Arts

College of Public Health

College of Social Work

College of Pharmacy

Ceremony 3

3 p.m. Friday, May 14

College of Nursing

College of Health Sciences

College of Design

Ceremony 4

6 p.m. Friday, May 14

College of Engineering

Ceremony 5

9 a.m. Saturday, May 15

College of Arts and Sciences 1*

Ceremony 6

Noon Saturday, May 15

College of Arts and Sciences 2*

Ceremony 7

3 p.m. Saturday, May 15

Gatton College of Business and Economics 1*

Ceremony 8

6 p.m. Saturday, May 15

Gatton College of Business and Economics 2*

Ceremony 9

9 a.m. Sunday, May 16

College of Communication and Information

Martin School of Public Policy and Administration and Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce

Ceremony 10

Noon Sunday, May 16

College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

*Graduates from colleges that have two ceremonies scheduled will be assigned a ceremony in the coming days.