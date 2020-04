LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics announced Wednesday that it is canceling all camps and clinics through July 31. This is part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK officials say they will automatically process refunds for anyone who signed up for camps that have been canceled.

UK Athletics has also announced that no camps after July 31 will be scheduled at this time. Officials say they will monitor the coronavirus outbreak to determine when programs can safely continue.