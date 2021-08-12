UK HealthCare announces 'more restrictive' visitor policy due to COVID-19 surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK HealthCare says they're going to limit the number of people inside their health care facilities during the current surge of COVID-19.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 13, the policy for hospitals and clinics will be:

Adult patients – one visitor at a time 18 or older allowed for non-COVID patients. (Two designated visitors total may rotate during an inpatient’s stay.)

Pediatric patients – one or two parents or legal guardians allowed.

Obstetrics – one support partner over the age 16 is allowed.

Emergency departments – two visitors allowed.

Surgery waiting area – two visitors allowed.

Post-anesthesia care areas – one visitor at a time.

Adult Behavioral Health – no visitors.

Adolescent Behavioral Health – both parents or guardians allowed with prior approval from the clinical leadership team.

Outpatient locations and clinics – one person may accompany an adult patient into an approved waiting area after completing screening. Pediatric patients may have one or two parents or legal guardians accompany them to an approved waiting area upon completion of screening. Areas with high-risk patients may have additional restrictions.

This policy includes UK Chandler Hospital, UK Kentucky Children’s Hospital, UK Good Samaritan Hospital, Markey Cancer, UK HealthCare Turfland, Kentucky Clinic and all other UK HealthCare buildings and facilities. The visitor policy at Eastern State Hospital is unchanged with no visitors allowed.

To learn more about the visitor restrictions, click here. Exceptions will continue to be made for end-of-life situations, patient care conferences, and other circumstances at the discretion of unit management.

To help prevent the spread of infection, all hospital and clinic visitors also are required to:

Wear a mask at all times inside UK HealthCare facilities. This includes in a patient’s room.

Stop at a check-in station and pass a screening before entering our facilities. Overnight visitors must return to a station each day to complete screening and obtain proper verification.

Show a photo ID for entry. Valid ID includes a driver’s license, passport, government-issued ID, employee ID or student ID. If a valid form of identification is not provided, entry to the facility will be denied.

Limit the number of personal items brought into any UK HealthCare facility to reduce the transmission of germs.

Wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every time they enter or exit a patient room.

Family and friends of patients are encouraged to use alternative visitation options to protect the patients and staff. iPad visitation is available on request. Phone calls and other virtual visits also are encouraged.

"As COVID-19 remains a significant health risk for many individuals, we continue to ask for your cooperation and assistance in complying with restrictions and our visitor guidelines," said Dr. Mark F. Newman, University of Kentucky executive vice president for health affairs. "We appreciate your understanding during this time. The safety and well-being of our patients, employees and our community is our greatest concern and priority in making these decisions."